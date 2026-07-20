JonBenet Ramsey Masonic Mansion

New Occult Ownership:

Finally in 2004, Carol Schuller Milner — daughter of televangelist Robert Schuler — and her husband Timothy bought the murder home for $1.05 million. Reportedly tired of the morbid tourism traffic shuffling past their home, they returned to California a few years later, Boulder’s alternative weekly Westword reported.

The Milners tried listing the home in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013 before listing the home this week, this time with a Colorado office of Sotheby’s International Realty. Since it was listed on Wednesday, it’s received 11,000 views on Zillow. By the weekend, it had received 80,000 views.

But in 2006, Carol Milner said she believed the right owner will be able to look past the home’s history.

“There’s no doubt that some people will be put off by the home’s history,” Milner told the Wall Street Journal. “I really believe that, like we did, the people who ultimately buy this home will simply appreciate the property and not worry too much about all the headlines.”

Jeffery Erickson and Ryan McIntosh have listed 749 15th Street in Boulder for $6.95 million.

Basement entry leading to where the garrote murdered deceased JonBenet was discovered by Fleet White, Jr & John Ramsey on Thursday, 1pm December 26, 1996.

The Masonic left of Eye of Horus sign & symbol depicted here by JonBenet herself

The second-floor bedroom belonging to JonBenet.

The spiral staircase leading from JonBenet’s bedroom to the ground floor. A three-page Ransom Note was found here at the bottom of the stairs demanding $118,000.

Master suite penthouse reading room. Ideal for composing hoax ransom notes.