Fleet and Priscilla White were among the closest friends of the Ramsey family. They hosted John, Patsy, and their children for Christmas dinner the night before JonBenét’s murder. When Patsy called Priscilla in a panic early the next morning, Fleet rushed over to support the Ramseys during the unfolding nightmare. Initially, it seemed like the Whites were pillars of strength in the Ramseys' circle, but as the case evolved, cracks in their friendship became glaringly public.

Prime suspects in the garrote death of JonBenet Ramsey:

Fleet White, Senior

Fleet White, Junior

Shirley Krebs Scott (daughter of Gwen Kreps)

Conspiracy to commit sex crimes or ritual murder upon JonBenet suspects:

Gwen Kreps (Mother of Nancy & Shirley Krebs)

John Bennett Ramseym EVP Lockheed & CEO of Access Graphics

Patricia Ann Paugh Ramsey (Patsy) (mother of JonBenet

Priscilla White (1996 Christmas Party hostess & wife of Fleet White, Jr)

The impressive Tudor located at 755 15th Street was built in 1927 and has undergone several expansions through the years, including a large third-floor expansion by the Ramsey family. Today, the 7,571-square-foot home has three stories plus a finished basement. The home sits on a quarter-acre, made of three lots, in the affluent Boulder neighborhood of University Hill. UC-Boulder is in walking distance.