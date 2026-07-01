Jools Holland & SWISS born Ladyva
Vanessa Sabrina Gnaegi started playing the piano when she was 14
Boogie Woogie duet at Jools Holland London home.
Ladyva was invited to perform at Jerry Lee Lewis‘ 80th Birthday/Farewell U.K. Tour at the London Palladium and the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow in September 2015. On 16 October 2015 she performed live on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One in Ireland. In November she toured through Europe, appearing on TV shows in Bulgaria, including Slavi’s Show and the election of Miss Bulgaria. In London (Boisdale, Canary Wharf) she performed at the ‘Cigar Awards’ with guests including Burt Reynolds and Jonathan Ross.
In May 2016, she was invited to perform at the Boogie Woogie & Blues Spectacular hosted by Jools Holland. On 12 December she performed again at the Cigar Awards 2016 with guests including Charlie Sheen and Kelsey Grammer.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ladyva
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerry_Lee_Lewis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jools_Holland
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruby_Turner
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jools%27_Annual_Hootenanny