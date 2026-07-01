Boogie Woogie duet at Jools Holland London home.

Ladyva was invited to perform at Jerry Lee Lewis‘ 80th Birthday/Farewell U.K. Tour at the London Palladium and the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow in September 2015. On 16 October 2015 she performed live on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One in Ireland. In November she toured through Europe, appearing on TV shows in Bulgaria, including Slavi’s Show and the election of Miss Bulgaria. In London (Boisdale, Canary Wharf) she performed at the ‘Cigar Awards’ with guests including Burt Reynolds and Jonathan Ross.

In May 2016, she was invited to perform at the Boogie Woogie & Blues Spectacular hosted by Jools Holland. On 12 December she performed again at the Cigar Awards 2016 with guests including Charlie Sheen and Kelsey Grammer.

Jools Holland & R'n'B Orchestra and Ruby sing their song 'Jumpin' at the Jubilee', on Jools' Annual Hootenanny BBC Televised Show.

Ruby Turner performs “Flip Flop and Fly” Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2025: