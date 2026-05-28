Jilted lover Judthpn Snyth called Dr Jerome Oziel a liar under oath.

Cuban born Jose Menedez, 45 was a 'made-man " who made many enemies in the clandestine world of RCA Pacification PORN, Port Authority intermodal transportation.

The Menedez Military murder house was a RENTAL for Operatives: Michael Jackson, the artist formerly known as Prince, Elton John, Erik, Kitty & Jose Menendez & Columbo TV creator William Link.

No murder weapons were ever found in this case.

No forensic tests performed on the two sons; Lyle, 21 and Eric, 18

No direct connection to the killers exists

William Link (Columbo Writer) moves into the murder house (1993-2001)

The Erik Menedez psychotherapist tape records alleged confession in private sessions---then proceeds to tell his crazy girlfriend who tells the Beverly Hills Police.

Older brother Lyle Menendez was enrolled at Princeton University.



This case stinks of SFV PORN Operation Military Gladio assassination.