By 1989 Amber Lynn was the top adult performer for LIVE Entertainment Carabello Home Video Sales.



Jose Enrique Menendez was a "made man" from age 16 until his professional murder at 722 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, a surveillance rental mansion. His LIVE Entertainment PORN INDUSTRY employer had a $15,000,000 Life Insurance Policy on him and in 1987 offered him an annual compensation of $1, 350,000. ($500,000 base to match RCA plus a bonus of $850,000)



Andrew G. Vajna (born András György Vajna; 1 August 1944 – 20 January 2019) born in Istanbul Turkey became a Hungarian film producer whose true name was: Andras Gyorgy Weidman.

Mario Kassar was born on October 10, 1951, in Beirut, Lebanon. Like him, his father was also an independent movie producer. Kassar is of Lebanese and Italian descent.

By age 15, Kassar had purchased several Italian and French films for distribution in the Far East.

Kassar met Andrew G. Vajna at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival. A year later, Kassar and Vajna founded Carolco Pictures. "Carolco" was a name they had taken from a long-defunct company based in Panama.



Caballero Home Video Noel Bloom had a VHS production facility in Canoga Park and a house in West Hills. He also resided inside gated Malibu Ramirez Mesa Drive Ocean view estate high above Point Dume Malibu, west of the Gated Malibu Colony up on the hillside.



In 1976 Andrew Vajna was put together with Beirut Lebanese Mario Kassar to form Carolco Pictures and in 1986 they acquired LIVE Entertainment Porn Sales along with key men Noel Bloom, Peter Hoffman, Tom Pollock and RCA executive Jose Menendez. Jose was assassinated on August 20, 1989.



Hollywood Cult of a society of private bank funded social engineered films.



From Porn to fake documentary dramas to applied linguistics and conditioned beliefs.



Under the surface we find, murder, malfeasance, fraud, felony convictions, and corrupt judges.



The invisible hand runs Hollywood using Cult oaths of secrecy, surveillance, scandal, obedience, human sacrifice, and constant fear.

Jose’s employers were:

Carolco Pictures aka; Noel Bloom, Peter Hoffman, Andre Kasar & Andrew Vagna, cohorts in San Fernando valley Military PORN production.