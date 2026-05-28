Andrew Vagna & Mario Kassar, Jose Menendez employers.

$15,000,000 of Life Insurance on Jose Menendez was owned by Live Entertainment, aka: Caballero Porn Videos and Carolco Pictures, not the Menendez family.



The principal life insurance beneficiaries were:

Andrew G. Vajna, 45

Mario Kassar, 37

business partner Noel C. Bloom, 46, founder of Porn Industry Leader Caballero Home Video, Monterey Home Video as well as parent corporation LIFE Entertainment

CEO of Carolco Pictures, Peter Hoffman

CFO of Carolco Pictures, Warren Braverman



These Hollywood Studio principals lawyered up immediately upon the arrest of Lyle and Eric Menendez on March 8, 1990. The $15,000,000 Life Insurance policies (2) did not pay the sons. It was corporate owned key-man insurance for LIFE Entertainment.



Eric and Lyle spilt a $400,000 life insurance payout: $200,000 each.



https://apnews.com/article/9a7598029b...



I doubt the Jose & Kitty Menendez estate was worth more than $2.000,000. The media hyped it up to $14 Million just as the media contrived their Beverly Hills lifestyle---which never happened.