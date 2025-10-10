JPMorgan Chase demands Biometric Data

JPMorgan Chase, the biggest bank in the U.S. with $3.46 trillion in assets, is now requiring employees to share biometric data if they want to gain access to the investment bank’s newly constructed New York City headquarters.

According to The Financial Times, JPMorgan has emailed staffers already working at the new Manhattan building to notify them that biometric access is “required” instead of voluntary. Biometric authentication means that employees have to scan their fingerprints or eyes at the security checkpoint in the lobby instead of swiping their ID badges.

Some JPMorgan staffers have already been working at the new "supertall" tower, located at 270 Park Avenue in New York, since August, when construction was completed. The 60-story, 2.5 million-square-foot building reportedly cost $3 billion to build and is expected to function as the main headquarters for up to 14,000 JPMorgan employees by the end of the year. As of January, JPMorgan employed over 24,000 workers in New York City.

JPMorgan isn’t the first company to plan to use biometric data as an entry point. In August, Midtown apparel company Isaac Morris aimed to replace its ID badge entry system with facial recognition but quickly backtracked after employees voiced privacy concerns.

However, biometric data is considered sensitive personally identifiable information, which could result in harm if compromised or disclosed without authorization in a cyberattack. JPMorgan disclosed in January 2024 that it faces 45 billion hacking attempts per day, leading the bank to employ a substantial tech workforce to counter the threat.

As of March, the bank’s tech workforce numbered 63,000 employees, about 21% of its global headcount.