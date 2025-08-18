Judge Advocate General is a rigged Game (JAG Occult System)

We live within a SWISS Hunger Game secured hamlet. A SMART GRID.

1) We are being augmented 24-7.

2) REAL ID is our DNA used to tag us as cattle on a barbed wire fenced ranch.

3) Today’s cowboys have silly names like: Tucker, Joe, Stew, Madcow, Whitney, Fitts, RFKJ, TRUMP, Kamala, Arnold, Jesse, Elon, Chuck, Rand & Bernie.

4) 7G MESH & neuromodulation have tethered us all to the HAL-9000 AI in the cloud.

5) There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no religions.

6) There is only SWISS BANK AUTHORITY and theatrical presentations of the MATRIX of Mendacity.

7) We follow orders or people die. It's that simple.