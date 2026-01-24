Juxta, Josh & Frederic LaRoche: Two Matrices of Mind Control, CRISPR DNA REAL ID
Follow the link to commercial free video (90-minutes of the 120-minutes)
La Vérité en Questions: Juxtaposition1: Les 2 Matrices du Mensonge
https://odysee.com/@Bestofcomputer:1/La-Vérité-en-Questions---Juxtaposition1---Les-2-Matrices-du-Mensonge:b
2026 WEF Davos, Switzerland five-day ski trip for criminals reading prepared & edited teleprompter directives (commands).
850 CEOs of Human Augmentation REAL ID corporation contractor cohorts
125 Pseudo-Nations. Hunger Games under SWISS BANK CONTROL
65 Pseudo-Prime Ministers or Presidents of Hunger Games: TRUMP, MACRON
BlackRock WEF-Larry Rat Fink presiding over the clown show presentations.
The “Spirit of Dialogue” theme was a cover-story. Ultimatums & Mandates only.
Follow the link below to commercial free video (90-minutes of the 120-minutes):
https://odysee.com/@Bestofcomputer:1/La-Vérité-en-Questions---Juxtaposition1---Les-2-Matrices-du-Mensonge:b