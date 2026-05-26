Lt Columbo confronts and then implies that Dr Mayfield used “dissolvable sutures” on Dr David Gregg’s heart instead of “permanent sutures”. That would be murder.

Lt Columbo is visibly upset when coming out of his bedside meeting with Ruth Stafford and being confronted with Janus’s insincere questions about her condition is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. What follows is raw, unfiltered emotion. Columbo doesn’t normally air his dirty laundry in public, but he really hates this guy and doesn’t care who knows it.

“You Tried to Contrive a Perfect Alibi, Sir, and it’s your perfect alibi that’s going to hang you.”

Interpol Agent Louis Sallinger (Clive Owen) interrogates IBBC general counsel attorney Wilhelm Wexler (Armin Mueller-Stahl).

Mafia Gladio Justice: Interpol Agent Sallinger (Clive Owen) corners IBBC Chairman Jonas (Ulrich Thomsen) atop a terracotta rooftop in Istanbul Turkey to seek retribution.