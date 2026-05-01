Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Coffee time with Juxtaposition1 (Member Support)

Please put the coffee in the cup and the money in the hat!
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
May 01, 2026

Please show your support for my Channel and continuing efforts by:

  1. Like and share my videos links with your likeminded friends

  2. Mail your check of any amount to my PO Box 601, Sonoma CA 95476

  3. Join “Coffee Club Status” to receive a handsome mug.

  4. Become a Paid Member at Substack Juxtaposition1

  5. Join my Star Chamber Investigations Team on Zoom

Mail your checks to:

  • Juxtaposition1, checks payable to: “CMM”, PO Box 601 Sonoma, CA. 95476

  • Please provide your email address & shipping address for Coffee Club status.

    Put the ball in the hole & celebrate!

My channel is based upon five educational pillars to counter military crimes:

  • Expose of Gladio Murders committed by NATO military Black Ops Units

  • Star Chamber Investigations presented on Zoom (periodically)

  • Exposing the Charlatans of Counterintelligence COINTELPRO in media

  • Human Augmentation Program & Programmable Social Credit Techno-Enslavement CRISPR Therapeutics Cas9 gene editing, Molecular Engineering

  • Music appreciation videos: Classical, Jazz, R&B, Dance music to Rock & Roll.

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