Coffee time with Juxtaposition1 (Member Support)

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My channel is based upon five educational pillars to counter military crimes:
Expose of Gladio Murders committed by NATO military Black Ops Units
Star Chamber Investigations presented on Zoom (periodically)
Exposing the Charlatans of Counterintelligence COINTELPRO in media
Human Augmentation Program & Programmable Social Credit Techno-Enslavement CRISPR Therapeutics Cas9 gene editing, Molecular Engineering
Music appreciation videos: Classical, Jazz, R&B, Dance music to Rock & Roll.