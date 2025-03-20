Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Juxtaposition's Facts of Life (UN Agenda 2030)

Directives are Military Commands, Orders, Mandates. Hunger Game Detention Rules.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 20, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

The Geneva SWISS BANK AUTHORITY planned march to post-humanity.

United Nations Agenda 2030: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf https://www.c40.org/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C40_Cities_Climate_Leadership_Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_specialized_agencies_of_the_United_Nations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/League_of_Nations

COINTELPRO Judging Freedom Anothony Napolitano YouTuber: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDkEYb-TXJVWLvOokshtlsw/videos

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Disregard your pseudo–Political Authority
  Juxtaposition1
Censorship, Shadow Banning on Social Military Media
  Juxtaposition1
Hunger Games & Global Insolvency fake Nations PSYOPS
  Juxtaposition1
82,000 Sorties 7G Human Augmentation & Weather Warfare
  Juxtaposition1
Pearls of Wisdom by Juxtaposition
  Juxtaposition1
Mama Said there'll be days like this! Coffee Time with Juxtaposition
  Juxtaposition1
The ZODIAC PSYOPS (Sleuthing with D Booma San) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1