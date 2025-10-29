Indignation is a complex and discrete emotion that is triggered by social emotions and social environments. Feelings of anger and disgust are some emotions that constitute indignation.

Righteous indignation, also called righteous anger, is anger that is primarily motivated by a perception of injustice or another profound moral lapse. It is distinguished from anger that is prompted by something more personal, like an insult.

A moral compass is a metaphor for a moral value system that provides guidance on “good” or “right” choices in human interaction and especially in decision-making situations. This value system can be very personal or represented by a larger group.

A moral imperative is a strongly felt principle that compels a person “in question” to act. It is a kind of categorical imperative, as defined by Immanuel Kant. Kant took the imperative to be a dictate of pure reason, in its practical aspect. Not following the moral law was seen to be self-defeating and thus contrary to reason. Later thinkers took the imperative to originate in conscience, as the divine voice speaking through the human spirit. The dictates of conscience are simply right and often resist further justification. Looked at another way, the experience of conscience is the basic experience of encountering the right.

Collateral damage is a term for any incidental and undesired death, injury or other damage inflicted, especially on civilians, as the result of an activity. Originally coined to describe military operations, it is now also used in non-military contexts to refer to negative unintended consequences of an action.

Scalar interference refers to the interaction of scalar waves, which are longitudinal waves that do not have a direction of propagation. These waves are characterized by their ability to interact constructively or destructively with other scalar waves, leading to phenomena such as interference patterns.

Interference : Scalar waves can interfere constructively, enhancing each other, or destructively, canceling each other out.

Applications : They are proposed for various applications, including secure communication and wireless energy transmission, as they can carry information in their phase and amplitude.

Quantum Mechanics : Scalar waves are often discussed in the context of quantum mechanics, where they are considered non-physical components of matter.

Interferometry is a technique which uses the interference of superimposed waves to extract information. Interferometry typically uses electromagnetic waves and is an important investigative technique in the fields of astronomy, fiber optics, engineering metrology, optical metrology, oceanography, seismology, spectroscopy (and its applications to chemistry), quantum mechanics, nuclear and particle physics, plasma physics, biomolecular interactions, surface profiling, microfluidics, mechanical stress/strain measurement, velocimetry, optometry, and making holograms.

CRISPR (acronym of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a family of DNA sequences found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea. Each sequence within an individual prokaryotic CRISPR is derived from a DNA fragment of a bacteriophage that had previously infected the prokaryote or one of its ancestors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss–American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform.

