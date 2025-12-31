Juxta's New Year's Eve Show 2025 (Enhanced Sound)

Peter Paul Cetera (born September 13, 1944) is an American retired musician best known for being a frontman, vocalist, and bassist for the CBS Records rock band Chicago from 1967 until his departure in 1985. His career as a recording artist encompasses 17 studio albums with Chicago and eight solo studio albums. As a lead singer/vocal artist he has had four number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100, two during his tenure with Chicago and two during his solo career. Of those four songs he wrote or co-wrote three.

As a solo artist, Cetera has scored six Top 40 singles, including two that reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1986, “Glory of Love“ and “The Next Time I Fall“. “Glory of Love”, the theme song from the film The Karate Kid Part II (1986), was co-written by Cetera, David Foster, and Diane Nini and was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for best original song from a motion picture.

Amy Lee Grant (born November 25, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She began her music career in contemporary Christian music (CCM) before crossing over to pop music in the mid-1980s. Grant has been referred to as “The Queen of Christian Pop”. Grant was formerly married to fellow Christian musician Gary Chapman; after their divorce in 1999, she married country music singer Vince Gill in 2000.

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a theater on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois. Built in 1921, the Chicago Theatre was the flagship for the Balaban and Katz (B&K) group of theaters run by A. J. Balaban, his brother Barney Balaban and partner Sam Katz. Along with the other B&K theaters, from 1925 to 1945 the Chicago Theatre was a dominant movie theater enterprise. Currently, Madison Square Garden, Inc. owns and operates the Chicago Theatre as a 3600-seat performing arts venue for stage plays, magic shows, comedy, speeches, sporting events and popular music concerts.