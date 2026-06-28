"Superstar" is a 1969 song written by Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell that has been a hit for many artists in different genres in the years since. The best-known versions are by the Carpenters in 1971, Luther Vandross in 1983, and Sonic Youth in 1994.

Produced by Richard Carpenter with Jack Daugherty, it was recorded using members of the Wrecking Crew, a famed collection of Los Angeles-area session musicians. Because the original subject matter of the song was more risqué than was typical for the Carpenters, Richard changed a lyric in the second verse from "And I can hardly wait/To sleep with you again" to the less suggestive "And I can hardly wait/To be with you again." The track was finished in one take.

Carpenters “Rainy Days & Mondays” (𝑳𝒊𝒗𝒆 at the BBC):

Carpenters - “Hurting Each Other”:

Carpenters - “Top of the World”:

Carpenters - “Only Yesterday”

Karen Carpenter’s - “A Song for You”: