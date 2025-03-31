Playback speed
Kato Kaelin & crisis actors for NATO Propaganda Presentations

Hollywood actors are the SWISS Anthropology ARMY of Simulated Reality Fake News.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 31, 2025
Transcript

New Video posted here: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-wonderland-gang-murders-july

My September 2024 video of the Wonderland Murders, (July 1, 1981, 4:30am): https://old.bitchute.com/video/6kiMyoemEp1m/

West Hollywood Wonderland Gang: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wonderland_Gang

Murder Deaths (four on the floor):

1) Ron Launius USAF

2) Barbara Richardson

3) Joy Miller

4) William "Billy" Deverell

Injured:

Susan Launius, wife of the pseudo-Ringleader.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wonderland_murders https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lookout_Mountain_Air_Force_Station https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Nash https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Holmes_(actor)

Distance from USAF, NVAF, DOE Disney Studios to the Homicide Scene (0.3 mile): https://www.google.com/maps/dir/8935+Wonderland+Avenue,+Los+Angeles,+CA/8763+Wonderland+Avenue,+Los+Angeles,+CA/@34.1101266,-118.3899281,668m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2be8160902d1d:0x1700feff9f21f35e!2m2!1d-118.3886418!2d34.1086592!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2be872743a017:0x4226055196594cd0!2m2!1d-118.3861371!2d34.1117391?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDMyNS4xIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

The clueless COINTPRO circus clown Kato Kaelin shows Podcast:

The Juxtaposition1 Channel at Substack:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daryl_Gates https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SWAT https://prabook.com/web/tom.lange/3753648 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Screen_Actors_Guild

May 14, 1948, SWISS creation of Israel.

