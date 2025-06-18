Keys to Success by Professor Engelstein

Be prepared to educate. Be Prepared, Polished, Poised & Proud.
Know your subject. Do research in advance of class. Take the quiz.
Use good lighting, hair & makeup.
Eliminate clutter from your background.
Be organized. Use an outline or story boards & do share them with your guest, audience or classroom attendees.
To be taken seriously you must first become a serious person.
Clowns belong in the Clyde Beatty Circus. That’s were Military Intelligence finds them.
FREE fake news & entertainment content is readily available everywhere. Do not rinse and repeat it. That’s COINTELPRO Monkey see, Monkey do pacification.
That’s sage wisdom of Professor Melvin Engelstein, a podcaster for serious people.
