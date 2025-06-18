Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Keys to Success by Professor Engelstein

Show up. Show up on time. Dress appropriate to your role. Then do what you promised to do!
Jun 18, 2025
  • Be prepared to educate. Be Prepared, Polished, Poised & Proud.

  • Know your subject. Do research in advance of class. Take the quiz.

  • Use good lighting, hair & makeup.

  • Eliminate clutter from your background.

  • Be organized. Use an outline or story boards & do share them with your guest, audience or classroom attendees.

  • To be taken seriously you must first become a serious person.

  • Clowns belong in the Clyde Beatty Circus. That’s were Military Intelligence finds them.

  • FREE fake news & entertainment content is readily available everywhere. Do not rinse and repeat it. That’s COINTELPRO Monkey see, Monkey do pacification.

That’s sage wisdom of Professor Melvin Engelstein, a podcaster for serious people.

