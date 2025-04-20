KILL BOX Smart Grid Strategic Hamlets

From the Dealey Plaza Obelisk to Andrew Getty to Jon Benet to Cielo Cul de Sac.

SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL BOX GRIDS) Pt 1:

NATO has deployed a Strategic Hamlet Electric Corridor MESH using 7G Wireless Sensors & 6G Terahertz

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/smart-hamlets-mapped-kill-grids-pt

SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL GRIDS) Pt 2:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/smart-hamlets-mapped-kill-grids-pt-558

The Havana Syndrome (EMF, Photonics, Ultrasound, SMART METERS, LED DEWs)

COVID, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox are Radiation Poisoning by Direct Energy Weapons.

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-havana-syndrome-emf-photonics

Welcome to United Nations Agenda 2030 & One World Governance by Geneva. https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf