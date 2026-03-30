The Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations were established under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), which is part of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This act requires financial institutions to verify the identity of their customers to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes. The KYC process involves collecting and verifying information about the identity and address of clients, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

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The Bank Secrecy Act was enacted on October 26, 1970. This act is a U.S. law that requires financial institutions to assist in detecting and preventing money laundering.

The USA PATRIOT Act was signed into law on October 26, 2001. This legislation was enacted in response to the September 11 attacks and significantly expanded the powers of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies to combat terrorism.

The USA Freedom Act (H.R. 2048, Pub.L. 114–23) is a U.S. law enacted on June 2, 2015, that restored in modified form several provisions of the Patriot Act, which had expired the day before. The act imposes some new limits on the bulk collection of telecommunication metadata on U.S. citizens by American intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency. It also restores authorization for roving wiretaps and tracking lone wolf terrorists. The title of the act originally was a ten-letter backronym (USA FREEDOM) that stood for Uniting and Strengthening America by Fulfilling Rights and Ending Eavesdropping, Dragnet-collection and Online Monitoring Act.

INTRODUCTION One of the most important, if not the most important, means by which financial institutions can hope to avoid criminal exposure to the institution by ``customers'' who use the resources of the institution for illicit purposes is to have a clear and concise understanding of the ``customers''' practices. The adoption of ``know your customer'' guidelines or procedures by financial institutions has proven extremely effective in detecting suspicious activity by ``customers'' of the institution in a timely manner. Even though not presently required by regulation or statute, it is imperative that financial institutions adopt ``know your customer'' guidelines or procedures to ensure the immediate detection and identification of suspicious activity at the institution. The concept of ``know your customer'' is, by design, not explicitly defined so that each institution can adopt procedures best suited for its own operations. An effective ``know your customer'' policy must, at a mini mum, contain a clear statement of management's overall expectations and establish specific line responsibilities. While the officers and staff of smaller banks, Edge corporations, and foreign branches or agencies may have more frequent and direct contact with customers than large urban institutions, it is incumbent upon all institutions to adopt and follow policies appropriate to their size, location, and type of business. OBJECTIVES OF ``KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER'' POLICY.

IDENTIFYING THE CUSTOMER As a general rule, a business relationship with a financial institution should never be established until the identity of a potential customer is satisfactorily established. If a potential customer refuses to produce any of the requested information, the relationship should not be established. Likewise, if requested follow-up information is not forthcoming, any relationship already begun should be terminated.

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