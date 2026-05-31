La Bresse (French pronunciation: [la bʁɛs) is a commune in the Vosges department in Grand Est in northeastern France. The area is known for its ski resorts and outdoor activities.

La Bresse is located about 45 km west of Colmar and 55 km northwest of Mulhouse in the valley of the Moselotte river within the Vosges regional park.

Get ready for a breathtaking spectacle from Impossible Climb La Bresse 2025, in the Vosges mountains of France! This video captures the 35th “Montée Impossible”, held on Sunday, 20 July 2025, at the legendary Col de Grosse‑Pierre



Every year, daring riders attempt to conquer an insanely steep hill on powerful, custom built prototype motorcycles. Among the over 50 elite competitors, you’ll spot both French and U.S. champions taking their best shot. It’s also the opening round of the 2025 French Hill Climb Championship, with multiple elimination rounds and a thrilling final showdown



In this video you’ll see:

Riders battling through four or five intense heats, with timing and precision determining who reaches the final round .

Spectacular climbs, near-misses, and dramatic wheelspin moments.

The raw power, suspense, and excitement that make this event a crowd favorite for over three decades.

The Impossible Climb (English origin “Hill-Climbing“) is an individual motorcycle race where the competitor faces a natural, unsurfaced hill, extremely difficult (more than 45% difference in altitude in general), or reputed to be impassable. The goal is to get to the top as quickly as possible or to climb as high as possible on the slope. The regulations vary greatly depending on the location and most often the machines used are prototypes.

Not to be confused with hill climbing, which takes place on traditional uphill roads and where time is the only discriminator. The impossible climb would be closer to motocross.

By extension, the concept can be applied to other more or less far-fetched sports sectors.



