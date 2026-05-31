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Show Notes & Links:

The impossible climb of La Bresse, a town in the Vosges department

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Bresse

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mont%C3%A9e_impossible

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zoot_Suit_Riots

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