Glen Canyon Dam depicted above.

Lake Powell nears “dead power pool”—what it means for millions of Americans:

Lake Powell is approaching a critical threshold for the Colorado River system, with its surface measured at 3,524.3 feet above sea level on Sunday—about 34 feet above the 3,490-foot “minimum power pool” at which Glen Canyon Dam can no longer generate hydropower, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) data.

Lake Powell is located in southern Utah and northern Arizona in the United States.

The reservoir lies primarily in Garfield, Kane, and San Juan counties in southern Utah, with a smaller portion extending into Coconino County in northern Arizona. It is formed by the Glen Canyon Dam on the Colorado River and is part of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, managed by the National Park Service.

Because it straddles the Utah–Arizona border, both states share responsibility for its management, recreation, and conservation. The lake is a major tourist destination, known for its red rock canyons, turquoise waters, and recreational activities like boating, fishing, and hiking.

USBR had warned that, without major intervention, Lake Powell could fall below that 3,490-foot level by August 2026, forcing releases through the dam’s river outlet works and creating “operational issues,” downstream impacts and instability in regional power and water supplies.

The wider stakes extend well beyond the reservoir. The drought-stricken Colorado River provides municipal water to about 40 million people, supports more than 8 billion kilowatt-hours of hydropower a year—enough for about 700,000 homes—and sustains 5.5 million acres of farmland, according to USBR.

Agriculture is Central this disaster:

Any long-term solution must to confront where the water goes. A 2024 study published in Communications Earth & Environment, led by Brian Richter and titled New water accounting reveals why the Colorado River no longer reaches the sea, found that irrigated agriculture accounts for 74 percent of direct human uses of Colorado River water and 52 percent of overall consumption.

The same research found that alfalfa and other cattle-feed crops consume 46 percent of all direct water consumption, and that agriculture consumed three times more Colorado River water than all other direct human uses combined.

Jay Famiglietti, a global futures professor at Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability told Newsweek the Colorado River Basin can no longer sustain the agricultural productivity of past decades and that, together with climate change, that productivity has depleted the basin’s water resources. He said shifting away from water-intensive crops such as alfalfa and nut orchards, and significantly reducing the basin’s agricultural footprint, will be key for long-term water security.

Lake Mead could be hit by the Rescue Plan:

USBR has acknowledged its emergency plans to bolster Lake Powell could have knock-on effects for downstream Lake Mead.

The agency said in April it intended to add up to about 2.48 million acre-feet to Lake Powell by releasing 660,000 acre-feet to 1 million acre-feet from Flaming Gorge Reservoir and reducing Lake Powell’s annual release to Lake Mead from 7.48 million acre-feet to 6 million acre-feet through September 2026.

But USBR also acknowledged the trade-off: reduced releases from Lake Powell would “accelerate the downstream decline of Lake Mead,” with the potential for up to an additional 40 percent reduction in Hoover Dam hydropower generating capacity as early as this fall, it said.

Recreation & Local Economies will take a hit:

At Lake Powell itself, the National Park Service says low water has reshaped shorelines and affected boat ramps, docks and on-lake facilities. As of July 12, Lake Powell’s elevation was listed at 3,524.32 feet, with several major ramps closed to motorized vessels, including Wahweap Main, Wahweap Stateline, Antelope Point Public, Halls Crossing, Bullfrog Main and Hite.

The crisis is also colliding with a deadline. The states that depend upon the river have been attempting to negotiate new water sharing agreements with current guidelines set to expire this year.

The Future of Lake Mead:

Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the U.S., is facing a critical water shortage that could push it toward its lowest recorded levels in just a few years.

Current conditions and projections:

As of mid‑2026, Lake Mead sits at about 32–35% capacity (roughly 1,052–1,065 feet above sea level), far below its 1983 full level of 1,229 feet. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation projects it could drop to around 1,020–1,038 feet by July 2027, about 20 feet lower than the 2022 record low. This would be the lowest level since 2022, exposing the “bathtub ring” of sunken boats, foundations, and even human remains.

What Deadpool Actually Means:

The December 2025 report is titled “Dancing with Deadpool,” and that phrase is not just dramatic language. Deadpool is the point at which water levels fall so low that water can no longer flow through a dam.



For Lake Mead, that happens at 895 feet. The reservoir is not close to that level yet, but combined storage in Lake Mead and Lake Powell could fall to just 9% of total capacity by summer 2026 if current patterns continue.

40-million People Need This River:

The Colorado River stretches 1,400 miles from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California, passing through seven states along the way.



Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming all draw water from the river, along with parts of northern Mexico.

About 70% of that water goes to agriculture, irrigating 5.5 million acres of farmland. The rest supplies cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Denver.



When Lake Mead drops, everyone feels it.

Hoover Dam release of Colorado River depicted above.