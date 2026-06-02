Let’s call them out on their crimes, shall we?

Thumbnail photo depicts Judge Kevin Mullens & Sheriff Mickey Stines who murdered him in his chambers on CCTV. The Sheriff discovered his age 16 daughter number in the Judges mobile phone registry. Sheriff Stine & Judge Mullin were running a prostitution business from his county jail and probation department.

Legal Definitions & Purposes:

Judicial notice is a rule in the law of evidence that permits a court to recognize and accept the existence of a fact that is so well-known or indisputable that it cannot reasonably be questioned, eliminating the need for parties to present evidence to prove it in court. This process helps streamline trials by focusing on disputed issues rather than facts that are universally acknowledged or easily verifiable.

An ex parte communication is a one-sided communication that occurs outside the presence of the opposing party or their legal representative. It can be oral or written and typically involves a judge, juror, administrative law judge, or other decision-maker discussing the merits of a pending or impending case with one party or someone connected to that party without notifying the other side.

The defining feature is that it addresses substantive matters rather than routine administrative or procedural issues.

Banking Definition & Mechanics:

Selling out of trust occurs when a business or individual sells an item that was purchased with a loan or floor plan financing but does not use the proceeds to pay off the original lender. Instead, the money may be diverted to other expenses, such as operating costs or purchasing additional inventory, rather than repaying the loan as required by the financing agreement. This practice is most commonly seen in the automotive industry, where dealerships buy vehicles on credit and are expected to pay off the lender immediately after a sale.

For example, if a dealership sells a car financed through a bank loan but uses the sale proceeds to cover payroll instead of repaying the bank, that sale is considered “out of trust”

Neuroscience Biology Definition & Methods:

Molecular engineering is an emerging field of study concerned with the design and testing of molecular properties, behavior and interactions in order to assemble better materials, systems, and processes for specific functions. This approach, in which observable properties of a macroscopic system are influenced by direct alteration of a molecular structure, falls into the broader category of “bottom-up” design. This field is utmost relevant to Cheminformatics, when related to the research in the Computational Sciences.

CRISPR (/ˈkrɪspər/; acronym for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a family of DNA sequences found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases.

Neuromodulation is the physiological process by which a given neuron uses one or more chemicals to regulate diverse populations of neurons. Neuromodulators typically bind to metabotropic, G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) to initiate a second messenger signaling cascade that induces a broad, long-lasting signal.