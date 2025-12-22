"Last Christmas" by George Michael

George Michael (born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou; 25 June 1963 – 25 December 2016) was an English singer-songwriter and record producer. Regarded as a pop culture icon, he is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. Michael was known as a creative force in songwriting, vocal performance, and visual presentation. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

Born in East Finchley, Middlesex, Michael rose to fame after forming the pop duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981.

Wham! were an English pop duo formed in Bushey in 1981 consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. They were one of the most successful pop acts during the 1980s, selling more than 30 million certified records worldwide from 1982 to 1986.[5] Associated with the MTV-driven Second British Invasion of the US, the singles “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Careless Whisper”, and “Everything She Wants” all topped the US Billboard Hot 100. Their 1984 Christmas track “Last Christmas” has become a staple of the holiday season since its release, with all proceeds from the single going to charity.