Laureate Sleuth Juxtaposition

Telegraph Hill (elev. 285 ft (87 m)) is a hill and surrounding neighborhood in San Francisco, California. It is one of San Francisco's 44 hills, and one of its original "Seven Hills". The iconic Coit Tower stands at the apex of Telegraph Hill.

Originally named Loma Alta (” High Hill”) during the Spanish and Mexican eras of San Francisco history. Before the shoreline of San Francisco had been pushed eastward by landfill, the bottom of Loma Alta would have formed the shoreline of San Francisco Bay between North Point and Yerba Buena Cove. From 1825 through 1847, the area between Sansome and Battery, Broadway and Vallejo streets was used as a burial ground for foreign non-Catholic seamen. The hill was later familiarly known as Goat Hill by the early San Franciscans and became the neighborhood of choice for many Irish-American immigrants.

The hill owes its current name to a semaphore, a windmill-like structure erected in September 1849, for the purpose of signaling to the rest of the city the nature of the ships entering the Golden Gate. Atop the newly built house, the marine telegraph consisted of a pole with two raisable arms that could form various configurations, each corresponding to a specific meaning: steamer, sailing boat, etc. The information was used by observers operating for financiers, merchants, wholesalers and speculators.

“King of Torts” attorney Melvin Belli’s residence was 1228 Montgomery Street

CIA Operation Midnight Climax 6-bedroom house, 225 Chestnut Street

Julius Castle Restaurant, 1541 Montgomery Street

Enrico’s Sidewalk Cafe & Jazz Music, 504 Broadway

Hungry I Comedy Nightclub, 546 Broadway

Condor Club-Carol Doda topless dancing, 560 Broadway

Big Al’s Nightclub full nude dancing, 556 Broadway

Ernie’s Restaurant, 847 Montgomery Street near Jackson Square

Fior D’Italia Restaurant, 2237 Mason Street

Elizabeth Hitchcock Coit (August 23, 1843 – July 22, 1929) was a patron of San Francisco's volunteer firefighters and the benefactor for the construction of the Coit Tower in San Francisco, California.

"Firebelle Lil" Coit was considered eccentric, smoking cigars and wearing trousers long before it was socially acceptable for women to do so. She was an avid gambler and often dressed like a man in order to gamble in the male-only establishments that dotted North Beach.

Coit Tower atop Telegraph Hill & wooden staircase, North Beach San Francisco.

Melvin Belli’s 1965 Playboy Interview on Jack Ruby:

In June 1965, Playboy magazine published a candid interview with Melvin Belli, the flamboyant San Francisco attorney who had defended Jack Ruby in the televised murder trial of Lee Harvey Oswald. The piece came 18 months after Ruby shot Oswald in Dallas, a case that had captivated the nation and led to Ruby’s conviction and death sentence.

Belli, already known as “The King of Torts” for his dramatic courtroom style and use of “demonstrative evidence,” had been widely criticized for his performance in the Ruby trial. He had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but the jury rejected that defense, and Ruby was sentenced to death. The trial had become a media spectacle, and Belli emerged as a polarizing figure — both admired for his theatrical advocacy and condemned for provoking national outrage.

Melvin Mouron Belli (July 29, 1907 – July 9, 1996), was an attorney known as “The King of Torts” and by insurance companies as "Melvin Bellicose". He had many celebrity clients, including Zsa Zsa Gabor, Errol Flynn, Chuck Berry, Muhammad Ali, The Rolling Stones, Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker, Martha Mitchell, Maureen Connolly, Lana Turner, Tony Curtis, and Mae West. During his legal career, he won over $600 million in damages for his clients. Belli defended Jack Ruby (Jacob Rubestein), who allegedly shot Lee Oswald days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Military Outpost for military surveillance & CIA Operation Midnight Climax.