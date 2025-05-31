Juxtaposition1’s Substack

LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, SMART METERS & 7G DUST

You reside within a 24-7 NATO Electronic Geo-fenced corridor secured hamlet.
May 31, 2025
Augmented Humans are walking Hard Drives, Neighborhood Watch spooks.

