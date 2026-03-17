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Led Zeppelin: Let's go Racing Music (1971-76)

Thirty minutes before your gate drops
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 17, 2026

Led Zeppelin were an English rock band formed in London in 1968. The band comprised vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist-keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham. With a heavy, guitar-driven sound and drawing from influences including blues and folk music, Led Zeppelin are cited as a progenitor of hard rock and heavy metal. Among the best-selling music artists of all time, they influenced the music industry, particularly in the development of album-oriented rock and stadium rock.

Led Zeppelin evolved from a previous band, the Yardbirds, and were originally named “the New Yardbirds”. They signed a deal with Atlantic Records that gave them considerable artistic freedom. Initially unpopular with critics, they achieved commercial success with eight studio albums over ten years.

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