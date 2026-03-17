Led Zeppelin: Let's go Racing Music (1971-76)

Led Zeppelin were an English rock band formed in London in 1968. The band comprised vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist-keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham. With a heavy, guitar-driven sound and drawing from influences including blues and folk music, Led Zeppelin are cited as a progenitor of hard rock and heavy metal. Among the best-selling music artists of all time, they influenced the music industry, particularly in the development of album-oriented rock and stadium rock.

Led Zeppelin evolved from a previous band, the Yardbirds, and were originally named “the New Yardbirds”. They signed a deal with Atlantic Records that gave them considerable artistic freedom. Initially unpopular with critics, they achieved commercial success with eight studio albums over ten years.