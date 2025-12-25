"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" by Dean Martin

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, also known as simply “Let It Snow”, is a song written by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne in July 1945 in Hollywood, California, during a heatwave as Cahn and Styne imagined cooler conditions. The song was first recorded that fall by Vaughn Monroe, was released just after Thanksgiving, and became a hit by Christmas.

Other U.S. recordings during the 1945-46 winter season included those by Danny O’Neil (Majestic), Connee Boswell (Decca), Woody Herman (Columbia), and Bob Crosby (ARA).

The song makes no mention of any holiday. The lyrics include spending time with a loved one during a snowstorm, enjoying a fireplace and popcorn. When the singer has to leave, feelings of love will keep him warm once he is outside in the cold. The song has come to be regarded as a Christmas song worldwide due to its winter theme and is often played on radio stations during the Christmas and holiday season. It has been covered by multiple artists on Christmas-themed albums.