Letcher County Corruption-Sexploitation

A former Kentucky sheriff was experiencing an “extreme emotional disturbance” when he allegedly fatally shot a judge, according to his attorney.

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines, 43, is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, inside the Letcher County Courthouse on September 19. Stines retired from the position following the deadly shooting. (the murder is captured live by CCTV video)

New details emerged in the case at a preliminary hearing last month. Jeremy Bartley, Stines’ attorney, argued that Stines was experiencing an “extreme emotional disturbance” and claimed not enough evidence was presented to substantiate the murder charge.

Why did Sheriff Mickey Stines shoot Judge Kevin D. Mullins? That’s the question dominating Letcher County, Kentucky, since September of 2024, when the shocking incident occurred.

Almost immediately rumors began swirling speculating exactly what was behind the crime. We know that Mullins and Stines ate lunch together the day of Mullins’s death. And several other people were in attendance at the business lunch, and one overheard Mullins ask Stines if they needed to meet privately in his chambers. Surveillance video shows Stines, moments before the shooting, using his phone to call someone, then using Mullins’s phone. Both calls were made to Stines’s daughter, and the daughter’s phone number was saved on the judge’s phone.

According to Stines’s attorney Jeremy Bartley, misconduct allegations against former deputy Ben Fields and Mullins are “going to be crucial” in Stines’s defense — he has pleaded not guilty to murder of a public official. Three days before Mullins’s death Stines gave a deposition in a civil case brought by Sabrina Adkins alleging women under house arrest were extorted for sexual favors in exchange for more lenient treatment. According to the complaint in that case, it all happened in Mullins’s chambers. Adkins’s attorney said, “It’s like they were running a brothel out of that courtroom.”

Victim claims Judge Mullins held her ‘entire life in his hands’: (Tya Adams, abused by Mullins from age 16.)

Nexstar’s NewsNation spoke with Tya Adams, who said she knew Mullins through his past work as an assistant commonwealth attorney.

“That’s when he started introducing me to his friends,” Adams told NewsNation. “And we would do sex parties and perform shows and have sex with them for money, things like that.”

Although she said what happened with her was consensual, she felt pressured to go along with it, and she couldn’t say no.

The newly released audio was of an interview by a state attorney general’s office investigator of a woman who was at the center of a rape case involving a former Letcher County sheriff’s deputy.

The former deputy, Ben Fields, pleaded guilty in January to third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, tampering with a prisoner’s monitoring device and second-degree perjury, according to court records.

The investigation into Fields began in 2022 after the victim in the case filed a lawsuit against him alleging that he exchanged favorable treatment for sexual favors while acting as her home incarceration officer.

During the attorney general office’s interview with the woman in that case in 2022, she claimed that she’d seen a video of Mullins having sex with a woman in his chambers at the courthouse. LEX 18 obtained the audio of the interview from the Office of the Attorney General after it was covered by national outlets last week.