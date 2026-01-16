Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Let's play a fun game of "Stump Professor Engelstein"

Trama Based Mind Control is now Terra Swarm 7G MESH DNA Gene Editing
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 16, 2026

SWISS Sponsored NATO Weapons fully deployed pre-COVID Hoax:

  • Neuromodulation via submillimeter waves

  • PAVE PAWS

  • Photonics (LED) Light, Ultrasonic, Magnetic Resonance weaponry

  • SMART METERS, Ring Cameras, Drones, CubeSats, military aircraft

  • Fusion Centers DHS, NATO armed police & sheriff departments

  • Moleculor Engineering of humans

  • Human Augmentation (ADD senile dementia Havanna Syndrome)

  • Gene Editing CRISPR Therapeutics

  • SMART DUST mesogens, wireless sensor networks

  • Biometrics & TOKEN Social Credit Smart Money

  • REAL ID techno enslavement

  • Hunger Game Districts,

  • TSA, DHS, ICE, National Guard, NATO soldiers

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture