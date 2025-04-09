Lexicon of Human Augmentation

Human augmentation is the term for technologies that improve human capabilities. They primarily work to elevate human performance, health or quality of life. Popular examples of human augmentation technology are devices such as cochlear implants or robotic limbs. https://www.sutherlandglobal.com/insights/glossary/what-is-human-augmentation

Smart dust refers to tiny, wireless microelectromechanical sensors (MEMS) that can detect and transmit data about their environment, such as temperature, humidity, light, motion, or chemical composition. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_sensor_network https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIMO https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperledger

A MOSA, formerly known as Open Systems Architecture or Open Systems Approach, can be defined as a technical and business strategy for designing an affordable and adaptable system. https://www.dau.edu/acquipedia-article/modular-open-systems-approach-mosa

SOSA (Sensor Open System Architecture) is a consortium that develops an open technical standard and best practices for sensors used in military and commercial electronic systems. It aims to foster innovation, industry engagement, and rapid fielding of cost-effective capabilities while minimizing logistical requirements.

Programmable money refers to money with in-built rules and constraints for the user, allowing for features such as expiration dates or restrictions on certain goods. This concept can be applied in various contexts, including digital currencies and programmable payments, where the money can be programmed to execute specific conditions or actions. https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/what-is-programmable-money-20210623.html