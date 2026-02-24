Lexicon of Terms (Metaverse Fascism)

Noam Chomsky seems to fancy himself as a Satanic Black Robe Maritime Judge wielding “Judicial Notice” & “facts not in evidence” as coercion over free choice.

Chomsky was asked in an interview whether the COVID vaccine should be required when he made the remark. A clip of his response has garnered 1.9 million views on Twitter and been met with mixed reactions.

“People who refuse to accept vaccines, I think the right response for them is not to force them to, but rather to insist that they be isolated. If people decide, ‘I am willing to be a danger to the community by refusing to vaccinate,’ they should say then, ‘Well, I also have the decency to isolate myself. I don’t want a vaccine, but I don’t have the right to run around harming people.’ That should be a convention,” said Chomsky.

“Enforcing is a different question. It should be understood, and we should try to get it to be understood. If it really reaches the point where they are severely endangering people, then of course you have to do something about it,” he added.

Speaking on YouTube’s Primo Radical on Oct. 24, Chomsky said that for the unvaccinated people who are segregated from society, how they obtain groceries should be left up to them. “How can we get food to them?” asked Chomsky. “Well, that’s actually their problem.”

The 92-year-old scholar compared the refusal to get vaccinated to people who refuse to obey traffic rules.

Judicial notice is a rule in the law of evidence that allows a fact to be introduced into evidence if the truth of that fact is so notorious or well-known, or so authoritatively attested, that it cannot reasonably be doubted. This is done upon the request of the party seeking to rely on the fact at issue. Facts and materials admitted under judicial notice are accepted without being formally introduced by a witness or other rule of evidence, even if one party wishes to plead evidence to the contrary.

The phrase "referring to facts not in evidence" typically means that a question or statement assumes that certain facts have not been established or introduced as evidence in a legal proceeding.

Judicial notice is frequently used for the simplest, most obvious common-sense facts, such as which day of the week corresponded to a particular calendar date or the approximate time at sunset. However, it could even be used within one jurisdiction to notice a law of another jurisdiction. Fascist Authority complex?

Benito Mussolini or Noam Chomsky? Let the viewer decide.

California Governor Jerry Brown, Jim Jones or Noam Chomsky?

BlackRock & WEF Director Larry Rat Fink or Noam Chomsky?

Fear of power surrenders liberty without a fight.