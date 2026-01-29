Liar, Liar, pants on fire! (Media Influencers)

Rosebud Abigail Denovo (born Laura Marie Miller, August 10, 1973 – August 25, 1992) was an alleged burglar and squatter who was killed by police after she broke into University House, the on-campus home of the Chancellor at the University of California, Berkeley.

Denovo was committed to a mental hospital by her parents when she was 14 after a history of discipline issues in school and was released after 10 months of treatment. She was again confined in 1989 but escaped in September 1990 and hitchhiked to Berkeley by late 1990 via Portland, Oregon.

At one point, Denovo was squatting in a house at 2628 Regent Street in Berkeley; coincidentally, the cottage (at 2628A Regent) behind it was where Theodore Kaczynski lived in 1968 while teaching mathematics at Berkeley from 1968–69. Other sources claim Denovo lived in the cottage, not the house.

