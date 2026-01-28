Joe Rogan has voiced support for same-sex marriage, recreational drug legalization, universal health care, universal basic income, gun rights, and free speech, while opposing cancel culture and military adventurism. Rogan has been criticized for promoting conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and for hosting guests who spread misinformation and pseudoscience. Having previously endorsed Ron Paul in 2012 and Bernie Sanders in 2020, Rogan supported Donald Trump in 2024.

Unfunny comedian Joe Rogan is presented to us as a successful social media jovial clown. Rogan pimps: Tattoos, Steroids, Amphetamines, weed smoking, voting, Crypto & MMA doped violence entertainment, the recipe of Pacification & Control.

.

“Charlie Boogie Men”: US ARMY Charlie Company of the My Lai Massacre, ununiformed Viet-Cong labeled as “Charlie”, Charles Manson, Judge Charles Older, political martyr Charlie Kirk, comedic actor Charle Chaplin.