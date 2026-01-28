Juxtaposition1’s Substack

3h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Wednesday Night Zoom Class.

Topic: Comedy COINTELPRO & Pacification Operations

Time: Jan 28, 2026, 5:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=81197350409

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/81197350409/invitations?signature=xWPMUwqfbX8FJEyz2cu3bR49Uhg7tCGiQ6UIDlDvH18

New people must arrive early: 5pm and be prepared:

Proper lighting

Dressed appropriately

Audio & visual camera

No mobile phones

3hEdited

Joe Rogan also supports the use of LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and DMT toward the exploration and enhancement of consciousness, as well as introspection. He was the presenter in the 2010 documentary DMT: The Spirit Molecule. He has tasted psychoactive mad honey smuggled from Nepal in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience along with guest Will Sonbuchner of Best Ever Food Review Show.

Rogan supports the legalized use of cannabis and believes it holds numerous benefits. He hosted the documentary film The Union: The Business Behind Getting High and was featured in Marijuana: A Chronic History and The Culture High.

