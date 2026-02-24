Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Liberation Theology to Techno-Enslavement

How did SWISS BANK AUTHORITY, Vatican Council 2 & Vatican Bank pull this off?
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Feb 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Liberation theology is a Christian theological approach emphasizing the liberation of the oppressed. The term originated among Latin American Catholic theologians in the 1960s, and it has increasingly been used to describe similar approaches in other parts of the globe. It often engages in socio-economic analyses, and emphasizes social concern for those marginalized due to their social class, race, ethnicity, gender, etc.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture