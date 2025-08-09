Libiamo ne' lieti calici,"Let's drink from the joyful cups" a Juxtaposition Party~!

"Libiamo ne' lieti calici" (Italian pronunciation: [liˈbjaːmo ne ˈljɛːti ˈkaːlitʃi]; "Let's drink from the joyful cups") is a famous duet with chorus from Giuseppe Verdi's La traviata (1853), one of the best-known opera melodies and a popular performance choice (as is this opera itself) for many great tenors and sopranos. The song is a brindisi, a lively song that encourages the drinking of wine or other alcoholic beverages.

The duet is performed in the first act of the opera, during a late-night party at Violetta Valéry's house. It is sung by Violetta and Alfredo Germont, a young man who is in love with her. Alfredo is convinced by his friend Gastone and by Violetta to show off his voice. He begins this drinking song, later joined by Violetta and the rest of the company.

The piece is written in B-flat major; its time signature is 3/8, and the tempo is marked Allegretto, . = 69.