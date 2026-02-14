Licio Gelli knew Benito Mussolini, Hermann Goring, Adolph Hitler & Ronald Reagan

Licio Gelli was the Grand Master of Propaganda Due, a Masonic Lodge.
Gelli worked with the Bank of Vatican Rome, Paul Marcinkus, Michele Sindoni, Roberto Calvi, Juan Peron, Salvatore Allende, Augusto Pinochet and Ronald Reagan.
If you disappointed Licio Gelli you ended up hung from the Blackfriars Bridge facing the Banking District of the City of London Corporation, District #33 or drinking a cyanide laced cup of cappuccino in an Italian women’s prison. Or shot to death by an AK-47 rifle, your gift from Fidel Castro in Santiago Chile.
Gelli installed & retired Aldo Moro Prime Minister of Italy who was found dead, riddled with bullets inside the truck of his car parked in the center of Rome.
Gelli installed Salvadore Allende, Pope John Paul II, Augusto Pinochet, Juan Peron, Ronald Reagan.