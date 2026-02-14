Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Licio Gelli knew Benito Mussolini, Hermann Goring, Adolph Hitler & Ronald Reagan

Grand Master of Propaganda Die Masonic Order. Big Cheese, Grand Poobah & Lord God of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Feb 14, 2026

Licio Gelli was the Grand Master of Propaganda Due, a Masonic Lodge.

Gelli worked with the Bank of Vatican Rome, Paul Marcinkus, Michele Sindoni, Roberto Calvi, Juan Peron, Salvatore Allende, Augusto Pinochet and Ronald Reagan.

  • If you disappointed Licio Gelli you ended up hung from the Blackfriars Bridge facing the Banking District of the City of London Corporation, District #33 or drinking a cyanide laced cup of cappuccino in an Italian women’s prison. Or shot to death by an AK-47 rifle, your gift from Fidel Castro in Santiago Chile.

  • Gelli installed & retired Aldo Moro Prime Minister of Italy who was found dead, riddled with bullets inside the truck of his car parked in the center of Rome.

  • Gelli installed Salvadore Allende, Pope John Paul II, Augusto Pinochet, Juan Peron, Ronald Reagan.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture