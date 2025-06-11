Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

LiDAR, Radar, Sonar, SUR Systems, Pt 2

7G MESH wireless sensors, LED lights, Ring Cameras, Drones, MEMS & MIMOS, SMART METERS
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 11, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

Pacification refers to simultaneous military, political, and economic activities. It is used to protect, control, appease, or coerce civilians and to reform governments besieged by insurgency or external subversion. The concept has evolved to encompass not only the use of force but also diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and stability.

Policing refers t…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture