LiDAR, Radar, Sonar, SUR Systems, Pt 2

Pacification refers to simultaneous military, political, and economic activities. It is used to protect, control, appease, or coerce civilians and to reform governments besieged by insurgency or external subversion. The concept has evolved to encompass not only the use of force but also diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and stability.
Policing refers t…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.