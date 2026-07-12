Enjoy the Lioness and her Hidden Treasures.

Song by Amy Winehouse

I never wanted you to be my man

I just needed company

Don’t want to get dependent on

Your time or who you spend it on

I lose it when you love me

Like smoke, I hung around in the unbalanced

Whoa, oh

It’s not a movie, this is not a script to proofread

I spit some untruths to dumb fools and groupies

Fun to punctuate, pronounciate the funds I make

The miles I take put in your face

Oh, my mistake, you’re not a floozy, then excuse me

Before I talk, my style introduce me

Get your name and phone number like 1-2-3

Y’all know the story, y’all know the commentary

I kick the narrative, this is legendary

The good Samaritan, hood Thespian like a polygamist, with a twist

Will I marry again? Maybe, I guess

I hold a lady’s interest I just met

The love scholar, she’s the teacher’s pet

Every other eve’, we meet and make each other sweat

I feel triumphant, no strings, just a fling to have fun with

I be out in London, Camden

Huntin’ for the answers, why did God take away the homie?

I can’t stand it

I’m a firm believer that we all meet up in eternity

Just hope the big man show me some courtesy

Why? ‘Cause I’m deemed a heartbreaker

Like smoke, girls linger ‘round a player, yeah, yuh

I never wanted you to be my man

I just needed company

Don’t want to get dependent on

Your time or who you spend it on

I lose it when you love me

Like smoke, I hang around in the unbalanced

Whoa, oh

Eh, oh, oh, ooh

Oh, whoa, oh, oh

Yo, this recession is a test, it’s affectin’ my complexion

Misdirectin’ my affection, my concerns of bill collections

The facts is the taxes, they after me, chapter three, my property

My handlers, they dealt with me improperly

I say some things I should probably keep privately

Evaluate the world bank trusts like I’m IEG

There’s fly suites and my bourgeoisie tall freak

She wouldn’t protest with me at Wall Street

She says, “No, you’re so deep”, I said, “No, let’s go through it”

Historically so ruthless, Feds came for Joe Louis

She said, “My man, you need to laugh sometimes”

Classifies me as a bore, I told her, “Have some wine”

You colder than penguin pussy, in her dismay

She’s thinkin’ that’s just so silly to say

But if you really think about it, hussy

See, a penguin, he drags his ass on the ground all day

And it’s a dragon, it’s a bastard you’re in tune with, just lust

I’m through with you after I crush, so is that humorous enough?

The smoke I puff

Tell the car to go to Aura, Funky Buddah, Whisky Mist on Mayfair

I hope I meet some Monie Love, so she can show me love

NYC to UK, I might stay there

Everybody in the club tonight say, “Yeah”

You know how me and Amy are, straight players

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh,oh

I never wanted you to be my man

I just needed company

Don’t want to get dependent on

Your time or who you spend it on

I lose it when you love me

Like smoke, I hung around in the unbalanced

Whoa, oh

Eh, oh, oh, oh, oh