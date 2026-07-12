"Like Smoke" Amy Winehouse & Nas
Hip Hop meets classical jazz singer Amy Winehouse
Enjoy the Lioness and her Hidden Treasures.
Like Smoke (feat. Nas)
Song by Amy Winehouse
I never wanted you to be my man
I just needed company
Don’t want to get dependent on
Your time or who you spend it on
I lose it when you love me
Like smoke, I hung around in the unbalanced
Whoa, oh
It’s not a movie, this is not a script to proofread
I spit some untruths to dumb fools and groupies
Fun to punctuate, pronounciate the funds I make
The miles I take put in your face
Oh, my mistake, you’re not a floozy, then excuse me
Before I talk, my style introduce me
Get your name and phone number like 1-2-3
Y’all know the story, y’all know the commentary
I kick the narrative, this is legendary
The good Samaritan, hood Thespian like a polygamist, with a twist
Will I marry again? Maybe, I guess
I hold a lady’s interest I just met
The love scholar, she’s the teacher’s pet
Every other eve’, we meet and make each other sweat
I feel triumphant, no strings, just a fling to have fun with
I be out in London, Camden
Huntin’ for the answers, why did God take away the homie?
I can’t stand it
I’m a firm believer that we all meet up in eternity
Just hope the big man show me some courtesy
Why? ‘Cause I’m deemed a heartbreaker
Like smoke, girls linger ‘round a player, yeah, yuh
I never wanted you to be my man
I just needed company
Don’t want to get dependent on
Your time or who you spend it on
I lose it when you love me
Like smoke, I hang around in the unbalanced
Whoa, oh
Eh, oh, oh, ooh
Oh, whoa, oh, oh
Yo, this recession is a test, it’s affectin’ my complexion
Misdirectin’ my affection, my concerns of bill collections
The facts is the taxes, they after me, chapter three, my property
My handlers, they dealt with me improperly
I say some things I should probably keep privately
Evaluate the world bank trusts like I’m IEG
There’s fly suites and my bourgeoisie tall freak
She wouldn’t protest with me at Wall Street
She says, “No, you’re so deep”, I said, “No, let’s go through it”
Historically so ruthless, Feds came for Joe Louis
She said, “My man, you need to laugh sometimes”
Classifies me as a bore, I told her, “Have some wine”
You colder than penguin pussy, in her dismay
She’s thinkin’ that’s just so silly to say
But if you really think about it, hussy
See, a penguin, he drags his ass on the ground all day
And it’s a dragon, it’s a bastard you’re in tune with, just lust
I’m through with you after I crush, so is that humorous enough?
The smoke I puff
Tell the car to go to Aura, Funky Buddah, Whisky Mist on Mayfair
I hope I meet some Monie Love, so she can show me love
NYC to UK, I might stay there
Everybody in the club tonight say, “Yeah”
You know how me and Amy are, straight players
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh,oh
I never wanted you to be my man
I just needed company
Don’t want to get dependent on
Your time or who you spend it on
I lose it when you love me
Like smoke, I hung around in the unbalanced
Whoa, oh
Eh, oh, oh, oh, oh