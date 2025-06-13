Limited Hangouts, Roman Circuses, Tour de Pharmacy (doped & fixed sport)

COINTELPRO are NATO counterintelligence programs, fully staffed 24-7.

A limited hangout refers to a strategy or tactic used in politics or intelligence. It involves revealing only part of the truth about a situation, typically as damage control when a cover story is no longer effective. By selectively disclosing information, the aim is to minimize attention on more damaging or potentially incriminating details. Essentially, it’s like showing a partial hand while keeping the most critical cards hidden. COINTELPRO operatives appear routinely as guests on COINTELPRO shows. The hosts are their cohorts, and the joke is on the viewers.

Social Influencers are to be ignored. The Hoover Institute, Harvard, Yale, Princeton churn out limited hangouts like sausages. Hollywood entertainment celebrity stars, unfunny comedians and pseudo doctors are the main presenters of false content.

Standing for a National Anthem, pledging your Allegiance to a fake flag, wearing a face diaper, REAL ID, volunteering for United Nations WHO hoax vaccine injections, the act of voting within a fascist hunger game district, celebrating the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, NBA Finals, Olympics & Tour de Pharmacy are all Occult Rituals designed for the profane and clueless sheep.