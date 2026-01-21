Linda Ronstadt & The Eagles

At the end of 1977, Ronstadt surpassed the success of Heart Like a Wheel with her album Simple Dreams, which, after spending nine consecutive weeks at number 2 behind Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, displaced it, and held the number 1 position for five consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold over 31⁄2 million copies in less than a year in the U.S. alone – a record for a female artist. Simple Dreams spawned a string of hit singles on numerous charts. Among them were the RIAA platinum-certified single “Blue Bayou”, a country-rock interpretation of a Roy Orbison song; “It’s So Easy” – previously sung by Buddy Holly – , a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Tumbling Dice”, and “Poor Poor Pitiful Me”, a song written by Warren Zevon, an up-and-coming songwriter of the time. The album garnered several Grammy Award nominations – including Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance/Female for “Blue Bayou” – and won its art director, Kosh, a Grammy Award for Best Album Cover, the first of three Grammy Awards he would win for designing Ronstadt album covers. In late 1977, Ronstadt became the first female recording artist to have two songs in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten at the same time. “Blue Bayou” was at No. 3 while “It’s So Easy” was at No. 5.