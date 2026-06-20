Linda Ronstadt – Live in Hollywood 1980 (Full Concert)

Setlist

1. Intro 0:00:00

2. I Can't Let Go 0:01:25

3. Party Girl 0:04:33

4. It's So Easy 0:08:47

5. Willin' 0:11:37

6. I Can't Help It 0:15:33

7. Just One Look 0:18:53

8. Look Out for My Love 0:22:24

9. Mad Love 0:26:22

10. Cost of Love 0:30:11

11. Blue Bayou 0:33:17

12. Lies 0:37:47

13. Faithless Love 0:40:58

14. Hurt So Bad 0:45:18

15. Silver Threads and Golden Needles 0:48:54

16. Band Introductions 0:51:43

17. Poor Poor Pitiful Me 0:54:03

18. You're No Good 0:58:15

19. How Do I Make You 1:04:38

20. Back in the U.S.A. 1:07:31

21. Heat Wave 1:10:39

22. Desperado 1:13:34



Performers:

Linda Ronstadt: Lead vocals

Kenny Edwards: Guitar and banjo, backing vocals

Danny Kortchmar: Guitar, renowned session guitarist

Russ Kunkel: Drums

Bob Glaub: Bass

Billy Payne: Keyboards, from Little Feat

Dan Dugmore: Guitar and pedal steel guitar

Wendy Waldman: Backing vocals

Peter Asher: Percussion and backing vocals, Producer





