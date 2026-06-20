Linda Ronstadt – Live in Hollywood 1980
Linda Ronstadt Live in Hollywood from Television Center Studios on April 24, 1980.
Linda Ronstadt – Live in Hollywood 1980 (Full Concert)
Setlist
1. Intro 0:00:00
2. I Can't Let Go 0:01:25
3. Party Girl 0:04:33
4. It's So Easy 0:08:47
5. Willin' 0:11:37
6. I Can't Help It 0:15:33
7. Just One Look 0:18:53
8. Look Out for My Love 0:22:24
9. Mad Love 0:26:22
10. Cost of Love 0:30:11
11. Blue Bayou 0:33:17
12. Lies 0:37:47
13. Faithless Love 0:40:58
14. Hurt So Bad 0:45:18
15. Silver Threads and Golden Needles 0:48:54
16. Band Introductions 0:51:43
17. Poor Poor Pitiful Me 0:54:03
18. You're No Good 0:58:15
19. How Do I Make You 1:04:38
20. Back in the U.S.A. 1:07:31
21. Heat Wave 1:10:39
22. Desperado 1:13:34
Performers:
Linda Ronstadt: Lead vocals
Kenny Edwards: Guitar and banjo, backing vocals
Danny Kortchmar: Guitar, renowned session guitarist
Russ Kunkel: Drums
Bob Glaub: Bass
Billy Payne: Keyboards, from Little Feat
Dan Dugmore: Guitar and pedal steel guitar
Wendy Waldman: Backing vocals
Peter Asher: Percussion and backing vocals, Producer