Prisoner In Disguise (1975) is Linda Ronstadt's sixth solo LP release and her second for the Warner Brothers label Asylum Records. It followed Ronstadt's multi-platinum breakthrough album, Heart Like a Wheel, which became her first number one album on the US Billboard 200 album chart in early 1975.

Linda Ronstadt chose songs from friends and songwriters such as James Taylor, Lowell George of Little Feat, JD Souther and Anna McGarrigle as well as one written and originally recorded by Jimmy Cliff and an interpretation of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You". The album features string arrangements by David Campbell. Among the guest musicians, Emmylou Harris joined Ronstadt on the standard "The Sweetest Gift".

Linda Ronstadt - “Different Drum”: