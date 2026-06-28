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Juxtaposition1
3h

Show Notes & Links:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/linda-ronstadt-sings-tracks-of-my

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SUSAN SMALL's avatar
SUSAN SMALL
3h

I GREW UP WITH LINDA RONSTADT AND I'M 61YEARS OLD NOW ON APRIL 09 2026 AND WAS BORN ON APRIL 9 1965.

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