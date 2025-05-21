Linguistics, Space Aliens & The Metaverse

Calm mental state: Equanimity is a calm mental state, especially after a shock or disappointment or in a difficult situation. It refers to emotional stability and composure, particularly in times of high stress.

Deliberate evasiveness in wording: Equivocation is an informal fallacy in logic that results from the use of a particular word or expression in multiple senses within an argument. It refers to deliberate evasiveness in wording, where ambiguous or equivocal language is used to avoid or hide the truth.

A cross-domain solution (CDS) is an integrated information assurance system composed of specialized software or hardware that provides a controlled interface to manually or automatically enable and/or restrict the access or transfer of information between two or more security domains based on a predetermined security policy. CDSs are designed to enforce domain separation and typically include some form of content filtering, which is used to designate information that is unauthorized for transfer between security domains or levels of classification, such as between different military divisions, intelligence agencies, or other operations which depend on the timely sharing of potentially sensitive information. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross-domain_solution

Cognitive warfare is an unconventional form of warfare that uses cyber tools to alter enemy cognitive processes, exploit mental biases or reflexive thinking, and provoke thought distortions, influence decision-making and hinder actions, with negative effects, both at the individual and collective levels. It is a means to engage more effectively, ensure preparedness, and maintain credibility and deterrence capability against adversaries across all domains of warfare. Advances in cognitive psychology and information communication technology enable actors to target individuals’ situational comprehension and will with precision, leading to the emergence of cognitive warfare as a new war-fighting concept.