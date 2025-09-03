Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

London Private Banker interview: (best in class sociopathology)

Today's bankers are Eugenics High Priests of SWISS Imperial fascist authority.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 03, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

You cannot run a Church nor Cult on Hail Mary’s. It takes planning, money laundering, teamwork, cohorts in crime, psychogenic illness & dirty deeds.

It also requires Signs & Symbols to assert the Central Authority Directives.

  • 13-striped flag & alliance to a central authority

  • Obelisks standing tall in every Banking Center Hunger Game Hamlet

  • Roman Circuses of distraction, diversion and drunkenness

  • Idolatry

  • False narratives and beliefs

  • Jesters and unfunny comedians

  • Entertainment presenters devoid of any original content

  • Corrupt university chancellors

  • Military Weapons research and manufacturing industrial economy of jobs

  • REAL ID mandates, MAC addresses, CRISPR DNA augmentation, 7G MESH

  • The disabling of the public’s Cognitive Tenets of Thinking.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture