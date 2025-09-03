London Private Banker interview: (best in class sociopathology)

You cannot run a Church nor Cult on Hail Mary’s. It takes planning, money laundering, teamwork, cohorts in crime, psychogenic illness & dirty deeds.
It also requires Signs & Symbols to assert the Central Authority Directives.
13-striped flag & alliance to a central authority
Obelisks standing tall in every Banking Center Hunger Game Hamlet
Roman Circuses of distraction, diversion and drunkenness
Idolatry
False narratives and beliefs
Jesters and unfunny comedians
Entertainment presenters devoid of any original content
Corrupt university chancellors
Military Weapons research and manufacturing industrial economy of jobs
REAL ID mandates, MAC addresses, CRISPR DNA augmentation, 7G MESH
The disabling of the public’s Cognitive Tenets of Thinking.