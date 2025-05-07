Long Train Runnin' (the real-life story of Juxtaposition)

The 1960s Berkeley protests were a series of events at the University of California, Berkeley, and Berkeley, California. Many of these protests were a small part of the larger Free Speech Movement, which had national implications and constituted the onset of the counterculture of the 1960s. These protests were headed under the informal leadership of students Mario Savio, Jack Weinberg, Brian Turner, Bettina Aptheker, Steve Weissman, Art Goldberg, Jackie Goldberg, and others.
The events at Berkeley can be generally defined by three singles yet interrelated social topics: the Civil Rights Movement, the Free Speech Movement, and the (conscription) Vietnam war protests in Berkeley, California. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1960s_Berkeley_protests
Long Train Runnin', released March 2, 1973
Song by Warner Brothers band The Doobie Brothers
Down around the corner
Half a mile from here
See them long trains runnin'
And you watch 'em disappear
Without love
Where would you be now?
(Without love)
Know I saw Miss Lucy
Down along the tracks
She lost her home and her family
And she won't be coming back
Without love
Where would you be right now?
(Without love)
Well, the Illinois Central
And the Southern Central freight
Got to keep on pushin' mama
'Cause you know they're runnin' late
Without love
Where would you be now, na-na-now?
(Without love)
Well, the Illinois Central
And the Southern Central freight
Got to keep on pushin' mama
You know they're runnin' late
Without love
Where would you be now?
(Without love)
Well, pistons keep on churnin'
And the wheels go 'round and 'round
And the steel rails lie cold
And hard on the mountains they go down
Without love
Where would you be right now?
(Without love)
Ooh, where would you be now?
Mmm, got to get you baby-baby
Won't you move it down?
Won't you move it down?
Baby-baby-baby-baby
Won't you move it down?
When the big train run
When the train I'm movin' on
I got to keep on movin'
Keep on movin'
Won't you keep on movin'?
Won't you keep on movin'?
