Long Train Runnin' (the real-life story of Juxtaposition)

The 1960s Berkeley protests were a series of events at the University of California, Berkeley, and Berkeley, California. Many of these protests were a small part of the larger Free Speech Movement, which had national implications and constituted the onset of the counterculture of the 1960s. These protests were headed under the informal leadership of students Mario Savio, Jack Weinberg, Brian Turner, Bettina Aptheker, Steve Weissman, Art Goldberg, Jackie Goldberg, and others.

The events at Berkeley can be generally defined by three singles yet interrelated social topics: the Civil Rights Movement, the Free Speech Movement, and the (conscription) Vietnam war protests in Berkeley, California. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1960s_Berkeley_protests

Long Train Runnin', released March 2, 1973

Song by Warner Brothers band The Doobie Brothers

Down around the corner

Half a mile from here

See them long trains runnin'

And you watch 'em disappear

Without love

Where would you be now?

(Without love)

Know I saw Miss Lucy

Down along the tracks

She lost her home and her family

And she won't be coming back

Without love

Where would you be right now?

(Without love)

Well, the Illinois Central

And the Southern Central freight

Got to keep on pushin' mama

'Cause you know they're runnin' late

Without love

Where would you be now, na-na-now?

(Without love)

Well, the Illinois Central

And the Southern Central freight

Got to keep on pushin' mama

You know they're runnin' late

Without love

Where would you be now?

(Without love)

Well, pistons keep on churnin'

And the wheels go 'round and 'round

And the steel rails lie cold

And hard on the mountains they go down

Without love

Where would you be right now?

(Without love)

Ooh, where would you be now?

Mmm, got to get you baby-baby

Won't you move it down?

Won't you move it down?

Baby-baby-baby-baby

Won't you move it down?

When the big train run

When the train I'm movin' on

I got to keep on movin'

Keep on movin'

Won't you keep on movin'?

Won't you keep on movin'?