Love Is a Losing Game by Amy Winehouse:

For you, I was a flame

Love is a losing game

Five story fire as you came

Love is a losing game

One I wished I never played

Oh, what a mess we made

And now, the final frame

Love is a losing game

Played out by the band

Love is a losing hand

More than I could stand

Love is a losing hand

Self-professed, profound

‘Til the chips were down

Know you’re a gambling man

Love is a losing hand

Though I battle blind

Love is a fate resigned

Memories mar my mind

Love is a fate resigned

Over futile odds

And laughed at by the gods

And now, the final frame

Love is a losing game