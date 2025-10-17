Love Is a Losing Game by Amy Winehouse:
For you, I was a flame
Love is a losing game
Five story fire as you came
Love is a losing game
One I wished I never played
Oh, what a mess we made
And now, the final frame
Love is a losing game
Played out by the band
Love is a losing hand
More than I could stand
Love is a losing hand
Self-professed, profound
‘Til the chips were down
Know you’re a gambling man
Love is a losing hand
Though I battle blind
Love is a fate resigned
Memories mar my mind
Love is a fate resigned
Over futile odds
And laughed at by the gods
And now, the final frame
Love is a losing game