Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Love Is a Losing Game

Song by Amy Winehouse:
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 17, 2025
Share
Transcript

Love Is a Losing Game by Amy Winehouse:

For you, I was a flame

Love is a losing game

Five story fire as you came

Love is a losing game

One I wished I never played

Oh, what a mess we made

And now, the final frame

Love is a losing game

Played out by the band

Love is a losing hand

More than I could stand

Love is a losing hand

Self-professed, profound

‘Til the chips were down

Know you’re a gambling man

Love is a losing hand

Though I battle blind

Love is a fate resigned

Memories mar my mind

Love is a fate resigned

Over futile odds

And laughed at by the gods

And now, the final frame

Love is a losing game

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture