"Love is a Losing Game" by Amy Winehouse
Live performance for The Mercury Awards Show, September 4, 2007
The Mercury Music Prize 2007 was held on Thursday, 4 September 2007 at the Grosvenor House hotel in West London.
This annual UK/Ireland music award, given for the best album by a British or Irish artist, is usually presented in September or October. The 2007 ceremony featured performances from shortlisted acts, including Amy Winehouse, who appeared with an acoustic guitar to perform “Love is a Losing Game”.
Amy Winehouse age 23 sings “Love is a Losing Game”:
Amy Winehouse age 20, sings “Stronger Than Me” on “Live on Later... with Jools Holland” / 2003:
Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was a British singer, songwriter, musician, and businesswoman. She is known for her distinctive contralto vocals, expressive and autobiographical songwriting, and eclectic blend of genres such as soul, rhythm and blues, and jazz. Her music, along with her fashion and highly publicized personal life, made her an influential figure in popular culture.
Winehouse's bodyguard, Andrew Morris, said that he had arrived at her residence three days before her death and felt she had been somewhat intoxicated. Two days after, her mother likewise admitted she had acted "out of it." This was the same day Winehouse had been visited by her doctor for one of her routine check-ups due to her fragile state, although no abnormalities were noted: "The doctor was happy with her condition. When he left on Friday night he had no concerns. Less than 24 hours later she was found dead." After the check-up, Winehouse had called her doctor to confess her feelings regarding her codependency, stating "I don't want to die", alongside how she had attempted sobriety, but could not achieve it.
Morris continued to observe her drinking moderately over the next few days since his arrival, and later said she had been "laughing, listening to music and watching TV at 2 a.m. the day of her death". Another source claims she was watching old re-runs of past performances and reminiscing. At 10 a.m. BST on 23 July 2011, Morris observed her lying on her bed and tried (unsuccessfully) to rouse her. This did not raise much suspicion because she usually slept late after a night out. According to the bodyguard, shortly after 3 p.m., he checked on her again and observed her lying in the same position as before, leading to a further check, in which he concluded that she was not breathing and had no pulse; he said he called emergency services. At 3:54 p.m., two ambulances reached Winehouse's home in Camden, London. Winehouse was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly afterwards, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that she had died at age 27.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amy_Winehouse