The Mercury Music Prize 2007 was held on Thursday, 4 September 2007 at the Grosvenor House hotel in West London.

This annual UK/Ireland music award, given for the best album by a British or Irish artist, is usually presented in September or October. The 2007 ceremony featured performances from shortlisted acts, including Amy Winehouse, who appeared with an acoustic guitar to perform “Love is a Losing Game”.

Amy Winehouse age 23 sings “Love is a Losing Game”:

Amy Winehouse age 20, sings “Stronger Than Me” on “Live on Later... with Jools Holland” / 2003:

Amy Jade Winehouse (14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011) was a British singer, songwriter, musician, and businesswoman. She is known for her distinctive contralto vocals, expressive and autobiographical songwriting, and eclectic blend of genres such as soul, rhythm and blues, and jazz. Her music, along with her fashion and highly publicized personal life, made her an influential figure in popular culture.

Amy Winehouse age 21, sings “You Sent Me Flying” (Live at V Festival 2004):