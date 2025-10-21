"Love is a Losing Game" Hip-Hop version by Amy Winehouse

Amy can sing both lead and back vocals as well as anyone.

Just watch her in action!

Amy Winehouse had a notable connection to hip-hop, particularly through her group Sweet ‘n’ Sour, which she formed before her rise to fame. She also collaborated with notable hip-hop artists like Nas and Ghostface Killah, showcasing her appreciation for the genre. Her song “Me & Mr. Jones” is inspired by Nas, and she even teased the idea of recording a battle rap album, indicating her deep engagement with hip-hop culture.