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George Hamilton as a Columbo Murderer:

George Hamilton, the American actor best known for his suave, tanned persona, played two of the most memorable villains in Columbo history — and both were murderers.

First appearance: A Deadly State of Mind (1975):

In this Season 4, Episode 6 episode, Hamilton portrayed Dr. Mark Collier, a psychiatrist specializing in hypnosis. Collier is having an affair with his patient’s wife, Lesley Ann Warren, and during a physical altercation, he kills the patient’s husband, Stephen Elliott, in the struggle. He then manipulates Warren into lying to the police. The episode is notable for its spontaneous, impulsive nature — the murder happens in the heat of the moment — and for Hamilton’s chilling performance. Columbo eventually uncovers the truth through a small piece of evidence and Warren’s unraveling.