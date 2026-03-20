The Luxor Hotel has a total of 4,407 hotel rooms. This includes various room types, such as deluxe rooms and suites, spread across its two towers and the pyramid structure. It is located at 3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard. #3333.

4,407-rooms comports to #33.

In Egyptian mythology, the sphinx is typically depicted as a man (an androsphinx (Ancient Greek: ἀνδρόσφιγξ)) and is seen as a benevolent representation of strength and ferocity, usually of a pharaoh. Unlike Greek or Levantine/Mesopotamian ones, Egyptian sphinxes were not winged.

Both the Greek and Egyptian sphinxes were thought of as guardians, and statues of them often flank the entrances to temples. During the Renaissance, the sphinx enjoyed a major revival in European decorative art. During this period, images of the sphinx were initially similar to the ancient Egyptian version, but when later exported to other cultures, the sphinx was often conceived of quite differently, partly due to varied translations of descriptions of the originals, and partly through the evolution of the concept as it was integrated into other cultural traditions.

Today the Hotel is owned by Vici REIT and managed by Amazon through MGM Resorts. It is run down and plagued with low vacancy. The skies over Las Vegas, Nellis NATO Base are chalk full of aluminum chem trails and pollution. Las Vegas is seemly doomed and dystopian.

Today the skies over Nevada and California are a cesspool of 7G MESG Terra Swarm mesogens of MEMS & MIMOS. Anyone exercising outside is an imbecile.

Las Vegas is running out of water as Lake Meade is at dangerous low levels.

Since 2005, Carrot Top has headlined at MGM Resorts International properties in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has had a residency comedy show at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas since November 22, 2005, and he performs various comedy engagements when his show is not playing. His comedy routine typically incorporates dozens of props stored in large trunks on stage and his prop jokes commonly consist simply of his pulling out a prop, describing it in a one-liner, and tossing it away. He typically closes his show with a lip-synced musical montage.

Scott Christopher Thompson (born February 25, 1965), known professionally as Carrot Top, is an American stand-up comedian and actor known for his use of prop comedy.

“While you see a chance, take it

Find romance, fake it

Because it's all on you.”

Stevie Winwood of the Masonic Cult Music Industry.